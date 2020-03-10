Oracle (ORCL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Oracle (ORCL – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.01, close to its 52-week low of $44.66.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 63.5% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oracle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.38, implying a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.50 and a one-year low of $44.66. Currently, Oracle has an average volume of 11.42M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORCL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Bruce Chizen, a Director at ORCL sold 225,000 shares for a total of $12,291,750.

