Oracle (ORCL) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Stefan Slowinski from BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Buy, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.96, close to its 52-week high of $61.86.

Oracle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.69, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report issued on September 10, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Slowinski is ranked #3290 out of 6915 analysts.

Based on Oracle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.37 billion and net profit of $2.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.22 billion and had a net profit of $2.14 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORCL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in July 2020, Larry Ellison, the EC of ORCL sold 3,650,000 shares for a total of $200,172,815.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.