Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Oracle (ORCL – Research Report), Michael Boskin, bought shares of ORCL for $48.98K.

Following Michael Boskin’s last ORCL Buy transaction on April 02, 2009, the stock climbed by 59.2%. This recent transaction increases Michael Boskin’s holding in the company by 4.09% to a total of $1.92 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Oracle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.09 billion and quarterly net profit of $5.02 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.8 billion and had a net profit of $2.57 billion. The company has a one-year high of $75.53 and a one-year low of $50.86. Currently, Oracle has an average volume of 13.29M.

Nine different firms, including Barclays and Bernstein, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 21 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.83, reflecting a 3.5% upside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold ORCL.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.35M worth of ORCL shares and purchased $2.28M worth of ORCL shares. The insider sentiment on Oracle has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.