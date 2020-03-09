Option Care Health (OPCH) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on March 6, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Option Care Health (OPCH – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 57.2% success rate. Close covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Hms Holdings, and Premier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Option Care Health with a $18.00 average price target, a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.21 and a one-year low of $6.24. Currently, Option Care Health has an average volume of 746.1K.

Option Care Health, Inc. provides home and alternate site infusion services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, IL.