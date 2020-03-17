Oppenheimer’s Take on This Canadian Energy Stock

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on Bloom Energy (BE – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bloom Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Based on Bloom Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $34.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $99.78 million.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.