Oppenheimer Thinks Tufin Software Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.42, close to its 52-week low of $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 70.1% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tufin Software Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $12.40.

Based on Tufin Software Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.03 million and GAAP net loss of $8.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.21 million.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.