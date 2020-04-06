Oppenheimer Thinks Strongbridge Biopharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.93, close to its 52-week low of $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 41.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Strongbridge Biopharma with a $12.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.99 and a one-year low of $1.43. Currently, Strongbridge Biopharma has an average volume of 448.4K.

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in Lower Southampton, PA.