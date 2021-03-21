Oppenheimer Thinks Protara Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Protara Therapeutics (TARA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.20, close to its 52-week low of $12.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 48.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Protara Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.50, a 136.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Protara Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.52 million.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by Jesse Shefferman in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.