June 1, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Oppenheimer Thinks Marker Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Austin Angelo

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler assigned a Buy rating to Marker Therapeutics (MRKRResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.5% and a 78.9% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aptose Biosciences, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marker Therapeutics with a $6.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.17 and a one-year low of $1.33. Currently, Marker Therapeutics has an average volume of 508.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019