Oppenheimer Thinks Gain Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on September 8, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating on Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GANX), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.48, close to its 52-week low of $6.50.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gain Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50, implying a 223.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, NeuBase Therapeutics, and United Therapeutics.

Gain Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding, with an initial focus on lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), including rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. Its pipeline includes the GLB1 gene, GBA1 gene, IDUA gene, and GALC gene.