May 24, 2021

Oppenheimer Thinks Chemomab Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Ryan Adsit

Oppenheimer analyst Jeff Jones assigned a Buy rating to Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMBResearch Report) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.38, close to its 52-week low of $12.32.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemomab Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a one-year high of $168.80 and a one-year low of $12.32. Currently, Chemomab Therapeutics has an average volume of 286.2K.

