Oppenheimer Thinks BEST’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Buy rating on BEST (BEST – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.46, close to its 52-week low of $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #4811 out of 6895 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BEST is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Based on BEST’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.47 billion and GAAP net loss of $743 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.87 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $231 million.

BEST, Inc. (China) is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Chain Management, Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Store, and Others. The Others segment relates to the cross-border logistic coordination services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in May 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.