Oppenheimer Thinks Angion Biomedica’s Stock is Going to Recover

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim maintained a Buy rating on Angion Biomedica (ANGN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.45, close to its 52-week low of $12.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Angion Biomedica has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.00.

The company has a one-year high of $26.30 and a one-year low of $12.45. Currently, Angion Biomedica has an average volume of 69.47K.

Angion Biomedica Corp was incorporated in the State of Delaware on April 6. 1998. It is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops novel therapeutic agents to treat acute and chronic organ injury by harnessing the body’s protective, reparative and regenerative systems. It is developing therapeutics for both orphan indications and large clinical markets of unmet medical need.