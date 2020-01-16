Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Wingstop (WING)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Tamas maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop (WING – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.65.

Wingstop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.67, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $83.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $107.43 and a one-year low of $62.15. Currently, Wingstop has an average volume of 441.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WING in relation to earlier this year.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.