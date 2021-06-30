Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Vericel (VCEL)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter reiterated a Hold rating on Vericel (VCEL – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.77.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.9% and a 48.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.33, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Vericel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.57 million and GAAP net loss of $3.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.71 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Heidi Hagen, a Director at VCEL bought 6,750 shares for a total of $34,860.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.