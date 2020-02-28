Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Vector Group (VGR)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Hold rating on Vector Group (VGR – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 48.6% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Vector Group.

Based on Vector Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $33.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $19.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VGR in relation to earlier this year.

Vector Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes investments in consolidated and non-consolidated real estate businesses.