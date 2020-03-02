Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Tilray (TLRY)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Tilray (TLRY – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.35, close to its 52-week low of $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 59.6% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Dollar General, and Sally Beauty.

Tilray has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.08, which is a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.99 and a one-year low of $13.20. Currently, Tilray has an average volume of 3.16M.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The Company is focused on medical cannabis research, cultivation, processing and distribution of cannabis products worldwide. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis extracts.