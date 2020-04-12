April 12, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TMEResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.97.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3909 out of 6356 analysts.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.68.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s market cap is currently $18.4B and has a P/E ratio of 31.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.16.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment services. It offers one-stop music services and solutions for smart devices, creating a complete music entertainment ecosystem. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019