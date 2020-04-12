Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

In a report released yesterday, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s market cap is currently $18.4B and has a P/E ratio of 31.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.16.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment services. It offers one-stop music services and solutions for smart devices, creating a complete music entertainment ecosystem. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.