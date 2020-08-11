Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Sunesis Pharma (SNSS)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Hold rating on Sunesis Pharma (SNSS – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Sunesis Pharma is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Sunesis Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $120K and GAAP net loss of $5.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.86 million.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of new oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The firms activities include conducting research and development internally and through corporate collaborators, in-licensing and out-licensing pharmaceutical compounds and technology, conducting clinical trials and raising capital. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.