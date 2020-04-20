Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Sonim Technologies (SONM)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Hold rating on Sonim Technologies (SONM – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.84, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

Sonim Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

Based on Sonim Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.17 million and GAAP net loss of $6.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.53 million and had a net profit of $4.34 million.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.