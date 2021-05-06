Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Redfin (RDFN)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Hold rating on Redfin (RDFN – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.5% and a 69.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Redfin with a $87.29 average price target, a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Needham also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $98.45 and a one-year low of $18.34. Currently, Redfin has an average volume of 1.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RDFN in relation to earlier this year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.