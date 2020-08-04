Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Intersect ENT (XENT)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Intersect ENT (XENT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 51.9% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intersect ENT is a Hold with an average price target of $16.83.

Based on Intersect ENT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.83 million and GAAP net loss of $17.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.81 million.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.