August 6, 2020

Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for HubSpot (HUBS)

By Ryan Adsit

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Hold rating on HubSpot (HUBSResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.80, close to its 52-week high of $243.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 92.7% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $223.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $243.58 and a one-year low of $90.84. Currently, HubSpot has an average volume of 592.4K.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

