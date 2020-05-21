Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.10, close to its 52-week low of $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eagle Point Credit Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.41 and a one-year low of $3.78. Currently, Eagle Point Credit Company has an average volume of 460.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ECC in relation to earlier this year.

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity, and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.