Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report released today, Esther Rajavelu from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN – Research Report), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 59.4% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $77.14.

Based on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $54.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHVN in relation to earlier this year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders.