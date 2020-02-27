Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Beyond Meat (BYND)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Beyond Meat (BYND – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Dollar General, and Sally Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyond Meat is a Hold with an average price target of $124.20, a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

Based on Beyond Meat’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BYND in relation to earlier this year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.