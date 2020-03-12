Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 36.6% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals with a $21.00 average price target, implying a 160.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $23.93 and a one-year low of $7.87. Currently, X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 81.01K.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.