Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Purple Innovation (PRPL)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Purple Innovation (PRPL – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lumber Liquidators, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Purple Innovation with a $14.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.96 and a one-year low of $4.20. Currently, Purple Innovation has an average volume of 371.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRPL in relation to earlier this year.

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of mattresses, cushions, pillows, and other comfort products. The firm uses Hyper-Elastic Polymer technology. Its products include mattresses, new purple mattress, original purple mattress, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets.