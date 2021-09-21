Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for PubMatic (PUBM)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on PubMatic (PUBM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.72, close to its 52-week low of $22.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 64.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Integral Ad Science, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PubMatic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.50.

Based on PubMatic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.66 million and net profit of $9.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.36 million and had a net profit of $653K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PUBM in relation to earlier this year.

PubMatic Inc is engaged in the digital advertising business. The company provides specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The platform helps independent?app developers and publishers to control and maximize their?digital?advertising businesses.