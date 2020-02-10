February 10, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Outfront Media (OUT)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Outfront Media (OUTResearch Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.75, close to its 52-week high of $31.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Destinations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Outfront Media is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.00, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Outfront Media’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $38.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $56.5 million.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the business of providing leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: U. S. Billboard and Transit; International; and Sports Marketing.

