Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Marinus (MRNS)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Marinus (MRNS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.1% and a 33.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Enanta Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinus with a $5.67 average price target.

Based on Marinus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.11 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.