Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Covanta Holding (CVA)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Buy rating on Covanta Holding (CVA – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Covanta Holding with a $17.00 average price target.

Covanta Holding’s market cap is currently $2.05B and has a P/E ratio of 311.16. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.43.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy and related waste transport & disposal and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale Energy-from-Waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.