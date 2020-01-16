Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Baidu (BIDU)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Baidu (BIDU – Research Report) today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 68.3% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baidu is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $143.91, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on January 10, CLSA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $164.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Baidu’s market cap is currently $38.26B and has a P/E ratio of 20.21. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Baidu, Inc. is a Chinese language internet search company, which engages in the provision of internet search solutions and online marketing solutions. The company’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor, or Baidu IME and Overseas Products.