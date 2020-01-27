Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems (ADS – Research Report), with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.65, close to its 52-week low of $99.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 62.8% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Data Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.80, representing a 25.0% upside. In a report issued on January 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

Based on Alliance Data Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $620 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $285 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADS in relation to earlier this year.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.