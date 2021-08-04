Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Outperform Rating for Humanigen (HGEN)

Uncategorized

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter reiterated an Outperform rating on Humanigen (NASDAQ: HGEN) on August 2 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Humanigen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.20, which is an 114.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 43.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sensei Biotherapeutics, Taysha Gene Therapies, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Based on Humanigen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $486K and GAAP net loss of $65.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HGEN in relation to earlier this year.

Humanigen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing next-generation cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancers through novel human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. The company was founded by Jeng-Horng Her & Robert F. Balint on March 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.