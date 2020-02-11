Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for TripAdvisor (TRIP)

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor (TRIP – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.64, close to its 52-week low of $27.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #517 out of 5881 analysts.

TripAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $32.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TripAdvisor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $428 million and net profit of $50 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $346 million and had a net profit of $7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates its business through the Hotel and Non-Hotel segments.