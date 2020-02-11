February 11, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for TripAdvisor (TRIP)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on TripAdvisor (TRIPResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.64, close to its 52-week low of $27.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #517 out of 5881 analysts.

TripAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $32.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TripAdvisor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $428 million and net profit of $50 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $346 million and had a net profit of $7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates its business through the Hotel and Non-Hotel segments.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019