Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 59.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00, representing a 39.3% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Based on Tractor Supply’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $144 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $137 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSCO in relation to earlier this year.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.