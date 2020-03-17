Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Six Flags (SIX)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Hold rating on Six Flags (SIX – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.86, close to its 52-week low of $10.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 49.1% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Six Flags with a $32.88 average price target.

Based on Six Flags’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $261 million and GAAP net loss of $11.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $79.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SIX in relation to earlier this year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers state-of-the-art and traditional thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.