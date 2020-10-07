Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Hormel Foods (HRL)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Hormel Foods (HRL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 64.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Hormel Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.25.

Hormel Foods’ market cap is currently $26.45B and has a P/E ratio of 28.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HRL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Deanna Brady, the EVP of HRL sold 52,600 shares for a total of $2,674,710.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market. The Refrigerated Foods segment involves in the processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, and poultry products for retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers. The Jennie-O Turkey Store segment includes processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded turkey products for retail, foodservice, and fresh product customers. The International and Other segment comprises Hormel Foods International which manufactures, markets, and sells Company products internationally. The company was founded by George A. Hormel in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, MN.