Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Beyond Meat (BYND)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Beyond Meat (BYND – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $100.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 60.7% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Beyond Meat has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $82.50, a -17.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $83.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BYND in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.