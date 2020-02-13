Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 52.6% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Destinations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts with a $68.67 average price target, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $560 million and net profit of $45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $527 million and had a net profit of $43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WH in relation to earlier this year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.