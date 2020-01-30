January 30, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Wesco International (WCC)

By Jason Carr

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International (WCCResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, General Electric, and Littelfuse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wesco International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.71.

Wesco International’s market cap is currently $2.2B and has a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

