February 26, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Solar Senior Capital (SUNSResearch Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solar Senior Capital with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.70 and a one-year low of $6.30. Currently, Solar Senior Capital has an average volume of 54.91K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd, operates as a private equity fund. It is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It also provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly-traded common stock. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019