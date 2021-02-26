Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Solar Senior Capital (SUNS – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solar Senior Capital with a $16.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.70 and a one-year low of $6.30. Currently, Solar Senior Capital has an average volume of 54.91K.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd, operates as a private equity fund. It is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It also provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly-traded common stock. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.