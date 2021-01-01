January 1, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Pharming Group (PHGUF)

By Jason Carr

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Pharming Group (PHGUFResearch Report) on July 28 and set a price target of EUR2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 44.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pharming Group.

The company has a one-year high of $1.85 and a one-year low of $0.83. Currently, Pharming Group has an average volume of 7,159.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on November 11, 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

