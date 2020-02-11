Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

In a report released today, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.85, close to its 52-week low of $2.45.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marker Therapeutics with a $8.67 average price target, representing a 207.4% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Marker Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.46 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $136 million.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.