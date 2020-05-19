Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Iqiyi (IQ)

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Buy rating on Iqiyi (IQ – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.22.

CFA has an average return of 5.1% when recommending Iqiyi.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #4313 out of 6594 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iqiyi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.39.

The company has a one-year high of $27.50 and a one-year low of $14.51. Currently, Iqiyi has an average volume of 8.63M.

iQIYI, Inc. engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It also operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.