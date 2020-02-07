February 7, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for BEST (BEST)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BEST (BESTResearch Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, XPO Logistics, and United Parcel.

BEST has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BEST’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $496.3K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.39 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BEST, Inc. (China) is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Chain Management, Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Store, and Others. The Others segment relates to the cross-border logistic coordination services.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019