Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK)

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on ARAMARK Holdings (ARMK – Research Report), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARAMARK Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.50, which is a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bernstein also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on ARAMARK Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $251 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 106 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARMK in relation to earlier this year.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform.