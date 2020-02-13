Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Alteryx (AYX)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx (AYX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.30, close to its 52-week high of $147.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 71.3% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Citrix Systems, and New Relic.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.83, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report issued on February 12, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Based on Alteryx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $16.54 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AYX in relation to earlier this year.

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.