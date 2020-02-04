Oppenheimer Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL – Research Report), with a price target of $1620.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1482.60, close to its 52-week high of $1500.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 68.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Tencent Holdings.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1561.08, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1560.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1500.58 and a one-year low of $1027.03. Currently, Alphabet has an average volume of 1.32M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

